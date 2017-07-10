Thelma R. Carpenter 19...
Thelma R. Carpenter, 93, died July 11, 2017, at Brookdale Senior Living, Great Bend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Great Bend Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hacker group Anonymous gives Westboro Baptist C... (Feb '11)
|Jul 9
|Rose_NoHo
|248
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Jun 27
|Doug77
|214
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|Jun '17
|Richard H Seaton Jr
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Jun '17
|Diantha
|116
|Kobach says he won't pre-judge voter fraud pane...
|May '17
|josh
|1
|Why can't I use the little girls room.
|May '17
|The hair
|4
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr '17
|Alden
|2
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC