Shawnee County Commission mulls pay raises for four elected offices
Shawnee County commissioners on Monday will consider raising by 9.3 percent the salary of Treasurer Larry Mah . The Shawnee County Commission on Monday will consider raising the pay from between 2.6 percent to 9.3 percent annually for the elected offices of sheriff, county clerk, register of deeds and treasurer.
