Reducing number of juveniles into "school-to-prison pipeline" goal of local agreements
Cindy Kelly, right, attorney for Topeka USD 501, said the new memorandum of understanding that went into effect July 1 should provide positive alternatives to arresting students for low-level crimes committed on school property. Michael Kaye, right, retired Washburn Law School professor, helped craft a memorandum of understanding that took effect on July 1, getting local school districts, law enforcement and the Kansas Children's Service League to more formally collaborate to reduce the number of students who are arrested and become part of the juvenile justice system.
