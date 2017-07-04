Reducing number of juveniles into "sc...

Reducing number of juveniles into "school-to-prison pipeline" goal of local agreements

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Cindy Kelly, right, attorney for Topeka USD 501, said the new memorandum of understanding that went into effect July 1 should provide positive alternatives to arresting students for low-level crimes committed on school property. Michael Kaye, right, retired Washburn Law School professor, helped craft a memorandum of understanding that took effect on July 1, getting local school districts, law enforcement and the Kansas Children's Service League to more formally collaborate to reduce the number of students who are arrested and become part of the juvenile justice system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) Jun 27 Doug77 214
News Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa... Jun 8 Richard H Seaton Jr 1
topeka gangs out of control (May '12) Jun '17 Diantha 116
News Kobach says he won't pre-judge voter fraud pane... May '17 josh 1
Why can't I use the little girls room. May '17 The hair 4
News Possible change in governors not altering Kansa... Apr '17 Alden 2
News Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa... Apr '17 Oh No You Di-nt 1
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,166 • Total comments across all topics: 282,265,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC