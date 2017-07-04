Police say 17-year-old arrested in shooting death of Justice Mitchell
A 17-year-old youth has been arrested in connection with last week's slaying of Justice Mitchell in a west Topeka parking lot, authorities announced Tuesday afternoon. Mitchell, 18, was found shot early in the morning of June 26 in the Church's Chicken parking lot at 3001 S.W. 10th.
