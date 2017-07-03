No major injuries in two-vehicle cras...

No major injuries in two-vehicle crash Monday morning in west-central Topeka

A Ford Taurus sustained heavy front-end damage in a collision with a Dodge Ram pickup truck Monday morning at S.W. 17th and Oakley. The Ford's driver was transported to a local hospital with injuries not considered serious.

