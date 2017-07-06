Justin Averett to receive Eagle Scout honor Friday
Justin Averett, 18, who will be a senior at Washburn Rural High School in the fall, will receive the Eagle Scout Award in a court of honor at 7 p.m. Friday in the Topeka Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2401 S.W. Kingsrow Road. He is the son of Todd and Teresa Averett and will be the third of their three sons to receive the Eagle Scout Award.
