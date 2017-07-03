Just the ticket: Gage Park Mini-Train...

Just the ticket: Gage Park Mini-Train celebrates 50th anniversary

Screaming in a tunnel, riding over a railroad bridge and passing a small lake where they might see a turtle on a log are experiences common to passengers of the Gage Park Mini-Train, Bill Riphahn said Monday. The train was built to run 20 years but has lasted half a century, said Riphahn, park planner and resident historian for Shawnee County's parks and recreation department.

