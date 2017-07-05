History Guy tells of early Topekan Col. John Ritchie
Col. John Ritchie maintained a Topeka stop on the Underground Railroad, then served in the Civil War and donated land that became the site of Washburn University. Col. John Ritchie maintained a Topeka stop on the Underground Railroad, then served in the Civil War and donated land that became the site of Washburn University.
