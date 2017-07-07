Highway Patrol trooper, commander go to hospital after early-morning helicopter crash at Billard

Two Kansas Highway Patrol troopers, including the commander who oversees the agency's aircraft operations, were taken to a Topeka hospital Friday after the tail rotor of their KHP helicopter struck its hangar near the end of an early-morning flight. The impact caused the helicopter to make a "hard landing" on the hangar's west ramp at Philip Billard Municipal Airport, 3600 N.E. Sardou Ave., according to a highway patrol accident report .

