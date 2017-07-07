Highway Patrol trooper, commander go ...

Highway Patrol trooper, commander go to hospital after early-morning helicopter crash at Billard

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jul 7 Read more: The Capital-Journal

Two Kansas Highway Patrol troopers, including the commander who oversees the agency's aircraft operations, were taken to a Topeka hospital Friday after the tail rotor of their KHP helicopter struck its hangar near the end of an early-morning flight. The impact caused the helicopter to make a "hard landing" on the hangar's west ramp at Philip Billard Municipal Airport, 3600 N.E. Sardou Ave., according to a highway patrol accident report .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hacker group Anonymous gives Westboro Baptist C... (Feb '11) Jul 9 Rose_NoHo 248
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) Jun 27 Doug77 214
News Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa... Jun '17 Richard H Seaton Jr 1
topeka gangs out of control (May '12) Jun '17 Diantha 116
News Kobach says he won't pre-judge voter fraud pane... May '17 josh 1
Why can't I use the little girls room. May '17 The hair 4
News Possible change in governors not altering Kansa... Apr '17 Alden 2
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. American Idol
  5. North Korea
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,802 • Total comments across all topics: 282,424,810

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC