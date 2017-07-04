Groundbreaking for 'Camp Cowabunga' to be Thursday at Topeka Zoo
The Topeka Zoo and Friends of the Topeka Zoo will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at 10 a.m. Thursday at the zoo for "Camp Cowabunga," an attraction designed to make visitors feel like they are on safari. "When completed, Camp Cowabunga will transport zoo visitors into a rugged safari camp based on the safari experiences of Topeka Zoo Director Emeritus Gary K. Clarke," said Amy McCarter, media relations coordinator for the city of Topeka.
