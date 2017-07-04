Franchise owner announces third location for popular pizza chain moving into the Fairlawn Plaza.

Franchise owner Alan Knox confirmed Monday that in early August, Little Caesars Pizza is moving into the old Subway location at 5329 S.W. 21st St. in the Fairlawn Plaza. Franchise owner Alan Knox confirmed Monday that in early August, Little Caesars Pizza is moving into the old Subway location at 5329 S.W. 21st St. in the Fairlawn Plaza.

