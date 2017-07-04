Editorial: Home-based care is critica...

Editorial: Home-based care is critical for many seniors

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Midland Care runs three PACE centers: Topeka, Lawrence and a newly-opened center in Kansas City, pictured. Recently, Midland Care's Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly celebrated 10 years of service in Topeka and surrounding communities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) Jun 27 Doug77 214
News Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa... Jun 8 Richard H Seaton Jr 1
topeka gangs out of control (May '12) Jun '17 Diantha 116
News Kobach says he won't pre-judge voter fraud pane... May '17 josh 1
Why can't I use the little girls room. May '17 The hair 4
News Possible change in governors not altering Kansa... Apr '17 Alden 2
News Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa... Apr '17 Oh No You Di-nt 1
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,761 • Total comments across all topics: 282,261,177

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC