Charges filed against 17-year-old Lamero Dunstan in connection with homicide of Justice Mitchell
Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay identified Lamero Dunstan on Thursday as the 17-year-old youth arrested earlier this week in connection with the slaying of Justice T. Mitchell. Topeka Police arrested Dunstan on July 4, but didn't identify him.
