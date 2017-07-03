As one street passing by Topeka's Gage Park reopens, another closes

Topeka's city government reported Monday that on Friday it resumed allowing through traffic on S.W. 10th Street - to the park's south - between S.W. Gage Boulevard and Fairlawn Road. Meanwhile, the city indicated it will block off traffic starting Wednesday north of the park to carry out a project to widen S.W. 6th Street between Gage and Fairlawn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.