YWCA Women of Excellence Honorees announced
The YWCA 29th annual Women's Leadership Luncheon will honor 25 women and three Washburn University interns Tuesday, June 20. The lunch will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Capitol Plaza Hotel in the Sunflower Ballroom, 1717 S.W. Topeka Blvd. This event will honor women who make significant contributions to their employers and the northeast Kansas community.
