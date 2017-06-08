Woman's condition critical after single-vehicle crash on I-70 in downtown Topeka
One person was in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash early Thursday on Interstate 70 in downtown Topeka, authorities said. The crash was reported at 2:20 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-70 just south of the S.E. 8th Street exit.
