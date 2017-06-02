U.S. Attorney: East Topeka pizza shop used as front for meth distribution ring
Federal prosecutors say an East Topeka pizza shop was a front for distributing methamphetamine, charging the owner and nine others with crimes tied to laundering money at a casino, illegal firearms possession and storing drugs near a Catholic school. The statement and 35-count indictment from U.S. Attorney Tom Beall's office says Adolfo Barragan-Rodriguez, owner of Pronto Pizza, 1121 S.E. 6th Ave., set up an organization of people to obtain meth from California and distribute it to buyers through a network of street dealers in Topeka.
