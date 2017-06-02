Topeka's chief of prosecution resigns
Seth Brackman joined the city in January and prosecuted alleged violations of city ordinances in Topeka Municipal Court and appeals in district and appellate courts. He resigned from the role effective immediately, spokeswoman Amy McCarter said in a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Fri
|Princess Hey
|201
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Thu
|Diantha
|116
|Kobach says he won't pre-judge voter fraud pane...
|May 18
|josh
|1
|Why can't I use the little girls room.
|May 9
|The hair
|4
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr '17
|Alden
|2
|Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa...
|Apr '17
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|Mar '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC