Topeka woman to be honored for 50 years at Helping Hands

Roscoe and Mary Ann Earp stand in front of the Helping Hands Humane Society shelter at 5720 S.W. 21st, where they have been longtime volunteers. A trip to the Helping Hands Humane Society shelter half a century ago turned into a lifelong passion for a Topeka woman, who on Sunday will finally step down from her volunteer role with the organization.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.