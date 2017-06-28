Topeka woman jailed after fleeing fro...

Topeka woman jailed after fleeing from sheriff's deputy early Wednesday in Lake Sherwood area

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Candi S. Croney, 28, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with interference with a law enforcement officer; possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of stolen property; habitual violator driving with a revoked license; and misdemeanor theft. A 28-year-old Topeka woman was behind bars Wednesday morning after fleeing from law enforcement officers just west of the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) 18 hr Doug77 214
News Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa... Jun 8 Richard H Seaton Jr 1
topeka gangs out of control (May '12) Jun 1 Diantha 116
News Kobach says he won't pre-judge voter fraud pane... May '17 josh 1
Why can't I use the little girls room. May '17 The hair 4
News Possible change in governors not altering Kansa... Apr '17 Alden 2
News Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa... Apr '17 Oh No You Di-nt 1
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,486 • Total comments across all topics: 282,091,511

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC