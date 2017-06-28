Topeka woman jailed after fleeing from sheriff's deputy early Wednesday in Lake Sherwood area

Candi S. Croney, 28, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with interference with a law enforcement officer; possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of stolen property; habitual violator driving with a revoked license; and misdemeanor theft. A 28-year-old Topeka woman was behind bars Wednesday morning after fleeing from law enforcement officers just west of the city.

