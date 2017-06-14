Topeka weather for Wednesday, June 14...

Topeka weather for Wednesday, June 14, 2017: Chance for rain today

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Look for a chance of rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday in the Topeka area, as highs are expected in the lower 90s. Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) 1 hr -Glinda- 206
News Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa... Jun 8 Richard H Seaton Jr 1
topeka gangs out of control (May '12) Jun 1 Diantha 116
News Kobach says he won't pre-judge voter fraud pane... May 18 josh 1
Why can't I use the little girls room. May '17 The hair 4
News Possible change in governors not altering Kansa... Apr '17 Alden 2
News Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa... Apr '17 Oh No You Di-nt 1
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,962 • Total comments across all topics: 281,757,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC