Topeka weather for Tuesday, June 27, 2017: Highs in 80s today
Look for cool temperatures in the 50s and a little fog early Tuesday before the sun breaks through around 9 a.m., with the afternoon high reaching the lower-80s in the Topeka area. A chance for rain is in the forecast overnight, with more showers possible Wednesday and Thursday, when highs both days should be around 90 degrees.
