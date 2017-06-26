Topeka weather for Monday, June 26, 2...

Topeka weather for Monday, June 26, 2017: Rain possible today

The last week of June could be a soggy one in Topeka and northeast Kansas, as a chance for rain is in the forecast each day from Monday through Friday. Highs on Monday should be in the upper 70s, while Tuesday should see the mercury climb into the lower 80s.

