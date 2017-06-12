Topeka weather for Monday, June 12, 2...

Topeka weather for Monday, June 12, 2017: Hot and windy today

A hot, windy day is on tap for the Topeka and northeast Kansas area on Monday, was highs will be in the lower 90s with wind gusts of up to 30 mph. Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

