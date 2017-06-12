Topeka weather for Monday, June 12, 2017: Hot and windy today
A hot, windy day is on tap for the Topeka and northeast Kansas area on Monday, was highs will be in the lower 90s with wind gusts of up to 30 mph. Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|Jun 8
|Richard H Seaton Jr
|1
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Jun 7
|Princess Hey
|203
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Jun 1
|Diantha
|116
|Kobach says he won't pre-judge voter fraud pane...
|May 18
|josh
|1
|Why can't I use the little girls room.
|May '17
|The hair
|4
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr '17
|Alden
|2
|Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa...
|Apr '17
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC