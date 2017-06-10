Topeka teacher saw poet Kevin Young's writing talent when he was 13
Kevin Young, the poetry editor at The New Yorker, recites a poem by Gwendolyn Brooks while being the keynote speaker for Saturday's Brookfest at the Brown V. Board of Education National Historic Site. Kevin Young, the poetry editor at The New Yorker, discusses Gwendolyn Brooks' impact on poetry during his keynote presentation during Saturday's Brookfest at the Brown V. Board of Education National Historic Site.
