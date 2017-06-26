Topeka/Shawnee County fireworks info: Here's when and where fireworks ...

Topeka/Shawnee County fireworks info:...

In this file photo, a fireworks stand is pictured in Topeka. The sale of fireworks for the upcoming Independence Day holiday in Topeka and Shawnee County begins June 27 and goes through July 5. The sale of fireworks for the upcoming Independence Day holiday in Topeka and Shawnee County begins Tuesday, June 27 and goes through Wednesday, July 5. In the city of Topeka, consumer fireworks may be discharged between the hours of 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 1 through Monday, July 3, and from 8 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4. As for Shawnee County, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office, discharge, explosion or use of any fireworks is allowed from Tuesday, June 27 to Tuesday, July 4 between the hours of 8 a.m. to midnight.

