Topeka police make arrest in last week's shooting of a man and a dog
Topeka police on Monday arrested Dennis Dean Neff, 61, in connection with crimes linked to last week's shooting of a man and a dog. Topeka police arrested a man Monday in connection with last week's shootings of a man and a dog in south Topeka.
