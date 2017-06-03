Topeka police investigating carjacking in southeast Topeka early Saturday

Topeka police said they are investigating the carjacking of a 2003 gold Honda Accord that happened on the city's southeast side early Saturday. Jones said that just after 5:30 a.m., two men armed with small black pistols approached another man in the 1900 block of S.E. Michigan, pistol-whipped the man and took a gold, 2003 Honda Accord with license plate 844 EGS.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.