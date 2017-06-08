Topeka police: Body of kidnapped woma...

Topeka police: Body of kidnapped woman found Thursday evening

9 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Topeka police say the body of Viviana Vazquez, a 33-year-old Topeka woman, was found Thursday evening near 1st and Marshall. Police are still looking for Pedro Enriquez, left, who was last seen leaving the 1300 block of S.W. Garfield Wednesday morning in a silver Chrysler PT Cruiser, right.

