Topeka native the Rev. Tim Haberkorn ...

Topeka native the Rev. Tim Haberkorn celebrates 25 years in priesthood

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

The Rev. Tim Haberkorn holds a photo of himself and the late Monsignor Arthur Trompeter taken the day before Haberkorn's ordination into the priesthood in a garden just north of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 227 S.W. Van Buren.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) Fri Princess Hey 209
News Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa... Jun 8 Richard H Seaton Jr 1
topeka gangs out of control (May '12) Jun 1 Diantha 116
News Kobach says he won't pre-judge voter fraud pane... May '17 josh 1
Why can't I use the little girls room. May '17 The hair 4
News Possible change in governors not altering Kansa... Apr '17 Alden 2
News Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa... Apr '17 Oh No You Di-nt 1
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,891 • Total comments across all topics: 281,986,755

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC