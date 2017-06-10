Topeka Mural Project to host two pain...

Topeka Mural Project to host two painting days in June for Shunga...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Administrative lieutenant in the support operations bureau of the Topeka Police Department, Joe Perry, left, with artists Jason Reidel and Luis Estrada, pose with Sarah Fizell, the executive director of ARTSConnect as Cameron Monthe skates up a ramp at the Rip-On Skate Park. Artists Jason Reidel, left and Luis Estrada pose for a photo as Jodan Jellison skateboards around them at the Rip-On Skate Park at Shunga Glen.The artists will be overseeing the Topeka Mural Project's paint project on June 17 at the Rip-On Skate Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa... Thu Richard H Seaton Jr 1
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) Jun 7 Princess Hey 203
topeka gangs out of control (May '12) Jun 1 Diantha 116
News Kobach says he won't pre-judge voter fraud pane... May 18 josh 1
Why can't I use the little girls room. May '17 The hair 4
News Possible change in governors not altering Kansa... Apr '17 Alden 2
News Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa... Apr '17 Oh No You Di-nt 1
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,478 • Total comments across all topics: 281,680,514

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC