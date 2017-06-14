Topeka man wants urn that contained h...

Topeka man wants urn that contained his brother's ashes returned after it was stolen from vehicle

Someone broke into Gabe Bullard's vehicle earlier this week in southeast Topeka, making off with only a couple of items, neither of which had much monetary value. But one of those items was extremely meaningful to Bullard: an urn containing the ashes of his late brother, Chris, who died at the age of 29 in 2010.

