Topeka man to undergo psychiatric evaluation before trial in boy's 2014 traffic death

Marvin Leroy Tibbs III, 36, is charged with alternate counts of reckless second-degree murder or involuntary manslaughter in the death of a child, Trenton Feliciano. A 36-year-old man charged in the traffic death of an 8-year-old boy will undergo an evaluation at Larned State Hospital to determine whether he is competent for trial, a judge ordered Thursday.

