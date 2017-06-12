Topeka man pleads guilty to two armed robberies at local fast food restaurants
A Topeka man pleaded guilty in federal court to two armed robberies that took place at local fast food restaurants, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said on Monday. In Gary L. Gillom's plea, he admitted that he brandished a firearm on June 26, 2016 as he robbed the Arby's at 1187 S.W. Gage.
