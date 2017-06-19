Topeka man pleads guilty to February robbery at east Topeka Caseya s

According to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall, Maroleno Devon Ryland, 34, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of commercial robbery. On February 2, 2017, an employee at the Casey's located at 600 SE Rice Road reported a man with a gun threatened to kill him unless he turned over money from the store he was taking to the bank.

