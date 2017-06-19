Topeka man pleades guilty to Casey's ...

Topeka man pleades guilty to Casey's robbery

A Topeka man pleaded guilty on Monday for his role in robbing a Casey's General convenience store in February, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall announced. Maroleno Devon Ryland, 34, of Topeka pleaded guilty to one count of commercial robbery related to an incident on Feb. 2 when a Casey's employee at the 600 S.E. Rice Road location reported a man with a gun threatened to kill him unless he handed over store deposits he was taking to the bank.

