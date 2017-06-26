Topeka man admits to role in Casey's ...

Topeka man admits to role in Casey's robbery while wearing GPS device

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Christopher A. Bush, 26, entered a guilty plea Monday for his role in the February robbery of a Casey's General Store in East Topeka. Christopher A. Bush was wearing a court-ordered monitoring device when he showed up at a convenience store in February to give a ride to the man who robbed it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) Jun 23 Princess Hey 209
News Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa... Jun 8 Richard H Seaton Jr 1
topeka gangs out of control (May '12) Jun 1 Diantha 116
News Kobach says he won't pre-judge voter fraud pane... May '17 josh 1
Why can't I use the little girls room. May '17 The hair 4
News Possible change in governors not altering Kansa... Apr '17 Alden 2
News Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa... Apr '17 Oh No You Di-nt 1
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,673 • Total comments across all topics: 282,047,298

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC