Topeka governing body narrows field down to finalists for city manager
Topeka governing body members carried this booklet Tuesday as they arrived at city council chambers to try to pick finalists for city manager from a field of 11. Conditions were warm and stuffy in the Topeka City Council chambers Monday as the city's governing body sat down to try to choose finalists from the field of what Mayor Larry Wolgast said were 11 semi-finalists for city manager. But the air conditioning had been restored by the time the body emerged later that evening from a 75-minute executive session, where Wolgast said the candidates had been narrowed down to a group of finalists.
