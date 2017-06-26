Topeka governing body again votes to form district to encourage...

Interim city manager Doug Gerber, center, and Topeka governing body members enjoyed a moment of levity during Monday's six-minute meeting of the Topeka City Council. The city's governing body, consisting of the nine council members and Mayor Larry Wolgast, took no action other than holding roll call and voting 8-0 to establish a tax increment financing district for the Wheatfield Development just north of S.W. 29th and Fairlawn Road.

