Topeka eco devo officials seek to 'ramp up game' in animal health industry
The National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility now under construction will replace New York's Plum Island Animal Disease Center. Go Topeka's economic development professionals working to attract commerce to this community are seeking to "ramp up their game" in the animal health industry, Shawnee County commissioners were told Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Jun 2
|Princess Hey
|201
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Jun 1
|Diantha
|116
|Kobach says he won't pre-judge voter fraud pane...
|May 18
|josh
|1
|Why can't I use the little girls room.
|May 9
|The hair
|4
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr '17
|Alden
|2
|Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa...
|Apr '17
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|Mar '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC