Topeka dog lovers enjoy wine, talk animal care at Sip N' Slurp charity event
Ziggy with volunteer Stephanie Giachino, left and Plumb with volunteer Robert Harrison, lay on the floor Saturday at Glacier's Edge Winery during the first Sip N' Slurp fundraiser for Saving Death Row Dogs. A group listens to Stephanie Avila discuss the behavior of lost dogs Saturday at an event at Glacier's Edge Winery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Jun 14
|Princess Hey
|207
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|Jun 8
|Richard H Seaton Jr
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Jun 1
|Diantha
|116
|Kobach says he won't pre-judge voter fraud pane...
|May 18
|josh
|1
|Why can't I use the little girls room.
|May '17
|The hair
|4
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr '17
|Alden
|2
|Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa...
|Apr '17
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC