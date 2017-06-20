Topeka doctor Barnett rekindles political ambitions in GOP campaign for governor
Former state Senator and Topeka physician Jim Barnett formally announced Tuesday morning in Topeka that he'll make another bid for Kansas governor. Former state Senator and Topeka physician Jim Barnett formally announced Tuesday morning in Topeka that he'll make another bid for Kansas governor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Jun 14
|Princess Hey
|207
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|Jun 8
|Richard H Seaton Jr
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Jun 1
|Diantha
|116
|Kobach says he won't pre-judge voter fraud pane...
|May '17
|josh
|1
|Why can't I use the little girls room.
|May '17
|The hair
|4
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr '17
|Alden
|2
|Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa...
|Apr '17
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC