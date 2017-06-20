Topeka doctor Barnett rekindles polit...

Topeka doctor Barnett rekindles political ambitions in GOP campaign for governor

Former state Senator and Topeka physician Jim Barnett formally announced Tuesday morning in Topeka that he'll make another bid for Kansas governor. Former state Senator and Topeka physician Jim Barnett formally announced Tuesday morning in Topeka that he'll make another bid for Kansas governor.

