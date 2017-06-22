Topeka disability rights advocates among protesters arrested in D.C.
Two Topeka advocates for people with disabilities were among dozens arrested Thursday for occupying the office of the U.S. Senate majority leader in protest of a Republican-drafted health care bill making deep cuts in Medicaid funding. Mike Oxford and Ami Hyten were taken into custody by Capitol Police at offices of Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., following release of the Senate's plan for overhauling the Affordable Care Act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|7 hr
|-Glinda-
|208
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|Jun 8
|Richard H Seaton Jr
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Jun 1
|Diantha
|116
|Kobach says he won't pre-judge voter fraud pane...
|May '17
|josh
|1
|Why can't I use the little girls room.
|May '17
|The hair
|4
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr '17
|Alden
|2
|Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa...
|Apr '17
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC