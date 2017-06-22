Topeka disability rights advocates among protesters arrested in D.C.

Two Topeka advocates for people with disabilities were among dozens arrested Thursday for occupying the office of the U.S. Senate majority leader in protest of a Republican-drafted health care bill making deep cuts in Medicaid funding. Mike Oxford and Ami Hyten were taken into custody by Capitol Police at offices of Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., following release of the Senate's plan for overhauling the Affordable Care Act.

