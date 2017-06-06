Topeka city government revises - official city newspaper' arrangement
Topeka City Councilwoman Karen Hiller, on the far left, posed a question at Tuesday's Topeka City Council meeting to Jeff White, who provides financial advice to Topeka's city government and was standing at the lectern. Topeka's governing body cleared the way Tuesday evening for the city to run legal notices in The Topeka Capital-Journal when necessary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Jun 2
|Princess Hey
|201
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Jun 1
|Diantha
|116
|Kobach says he won't pre-judge voter fraud pane...
|May 18
|josh
|1
|Why can't I use the little girls room.
|May 9
|The hair
|4
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr '17
|Alden
|2
|Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa...
|Apr '17
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|Mar '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC