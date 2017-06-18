The White Linen: Iconic Topeka building will be home to fine-dining restaurant
Adam and Kasie VanDonge will open The White Linen, a fine-dining restaurant, in the historic Columbian Building, 112 S.W. 6th Ave. The couple has plans to create a special chef's table as part of the restaurant, where diners will be served by Adam VanDonge in the building's bank vault. Adam and Kasie VanDonge are opening the White Linen restaurant later this year in the historic Columbian Building, 112 S.W. 6th Ave. The Columbian, 112 S.W. 6th Ave., was built in 1888.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Jun 14
|Princess Hey
|207
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|Jun 8
|Richard H Seaton Jr
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Jun 1
|Diantha
|116
|Kobach says he won't pre-judge voter fraud pane...
|May '17
|josh
|1
|Why can't I use the little girls room.
|May '17
|The hair
|4
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr '17
|Alden
|2
|Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa...
|Apr '17
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC