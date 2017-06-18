The White Linen: Iconic Topeka building will be home to fine-dining restaurant

Adam and Kasie VanDonge will open The White Linen, a fine-dining restaurant, in the historic Columbian Building, 112 S.W. 6th Ave. The couple has plans to create a special chef's table as part of the restaurant, where diners will be served by Adam VanDonge in the building's bank vault. Adam and Kasie VanDonge are opening the White Linen restaurant later this year in the historic Columbian Building, 112 S.W. 6th Ave. The Columbian, 112 S.W. 6th Ave., was built in 1888.

