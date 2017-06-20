The Wheel Barrel in NOTO to expand hours
Jon Bohlander, the owner of The Wheel Barrel in North Topeka, 925 N. Kansas Ave., announced the restaurant will now be open seven days a week beginning June 26. Jon Bohlander, the owner of The Wheel Barrel in North Topeka, 925 N. Kansas Ave., announced Tuesday that the popular grilled cheese eatery will be expanding its hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Jun 14
|Princess Hey
|207
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|Jun 8
|Richard H Seaton Jr
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Jun 1
|Diantha
|116
|Kobach says he won't pre-judge voter fraud pane...
|May '17
|josh
|1
|Why can't I use the little girls room.
|May '17
|The hair
|4
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr '17
|Alden
|2
|Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa...
|Apr '17
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC