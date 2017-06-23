'That's the first time I've seen someone get shot': Steven...

When Stephen Matthew Snyder and his 8-year-old son first arrived at a southwest Topeka house to talk to Anthony N. Darcy about the house Snyder had just purchased, Darcy "was acting nice," the boy told a safe talk interviewer in a video shown in court Friday. "He just pulled out a gun and shot him," the child said, adding that Darcy shot his father three times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.