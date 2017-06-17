Tap That Topeka to take on educational component for its fifth year
A selection of brews available at the Happy Basset Brewing Company. Happy Basset is one of three local breweries participating in the fifth annual Tap That Topeka festival on June 24. The new logo designed by Visit Topeka for the fifth annual Tap That Topeka festival held on June 23. Whether it's date night, a night out with the guys or a delayed Father's Day outing, Tap That Topeka is the perfect night for some beer sampling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Jun 14
|Princess Hey
|207
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|Jun 8
|Richard H Seaton Jr
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Jun 1
|Diantha
|116
|Kobach says he won't pre-judge voter fraud pane...
|May 18
|josh
|1
|Why can't I use the little girls room.
|May '17
|The hair
|4
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr '17
|Alden
|2
|Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa...
|Apr '17
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC