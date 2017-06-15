Students get chance to see cops in different setting
SRO Camp is a partnership between Topeka Public Schools and the Topeka Police Department during the summer to give students and officers a fun way to get to know one another. Going into middle school and high school, some students will encounter school resource officers for the first time, which could be jarring.
