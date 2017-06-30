Southern Baptists offer yard work, go...

Southern Baptists offer yard work, gospel message to East Topeka residents

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Pastor Gary Roten, of Topeka, second from left, offers instructions to volunteeers, from left, Lashad Buffett, Stephanie Hamby and Clarence Newton during the Serve Day event on Saturday, June 24, at True Light Baptist Church, 2046 S.E. California Ave. Richard Taylor, director of missions for the Flint Hills Association of Southern Baptists, gives directions to the 150 people who showed up for Serve Day on Saturday, June 24, in the back parking lot of True Light Baptist Church, 2046 S.E. California Ave. Emily Ellis, 16, of Lawrence First Southern Baptist Church, does landscaping work outside of True Light Baptist Church, 2046 S.E. California Ave., during Serve Day on Saturday, June 24. Yet a group of around 150 Southern Baptists from Topeka and northeast and east-central Kansas turned out for their annual Serve Day this past Saturday in the capital city, doing work for people they didn't ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) Jun 27 Doug77 214
News Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa... Jun 8 Richard H Seaton Jr 1
topeka gangs out of control (May '12) Jun 1 Diantha 116
News Kobach says he won't pre-judge voter fraud pane... May '17 josh 1
Why can't I use the little girls room. May '17 The hair 4
News Possible change in governors not altering Kansa... Apr '17 Alden 2
News Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa... Apr '17 Oh No You Di-nt 1
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,122 • Total comments across all topics: 282,159,715

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC