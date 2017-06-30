Southern Baptists offer yard work, gospel message to East Topeka residents

Pastor Gary Roten, of Topeka, second from left, offers instructions to volunteeers, from left, Lashad Buffett, Stephanie Hamby and Clarence Newton during the Serve Day event on Saturday, June 24, at True Light Baptist Church, 2046 S.E. California Ave. Richard Taylor, director of missions for the Flint Hills Association of Southern Baptists, gives directions to the 150 people who showed up for Serve Day on Saturday, June 24, in the back parking lot of True Light Baptist Church, 2046 S.E. California Ave. Emily Ellis, 16, of Lawrence First Southern Baptist Church, does landscaping work outside of True Light Baptist Church, 2046 S.E. California Ave., during Serve Day on Saturday, June 24. Yet a group of around 150 Southern Baptists from Topeka and northeast and east-central Kansas turned out for their annual Serve Day this past Saturday in the capital city, doing work for people they didn't ... (more)

